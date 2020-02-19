The High Point Public Library will hold the Black History Month Expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 901 N. Main St., in the first-floor lobby.
The event will consist of vendors offering a variety of products and services by local businesses. Guests will enjoy a variety of black history book displays, various posters, exhibits and a number of circulating materials about the black experience. There will be charcoal drawings by a local artist, and Sisters Connected Book Discussion of "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah will take place at 1 p.m. in the Book Lovers Room on the third floor.
This program is free and open to the public. For information, contact Maxine Days at 336-883-3646 or maxine.days@highpointnc.gov.
