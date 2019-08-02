Registration has been extended for children ages 7 to 12 interested in football and cheerleading with The RED Zone, a league that emphasizes recreation, education and development. Registration will close for High Point youth on Aug. 16. The RED Zone is a partnership between the parks and recreation departments in High Point and Greensboro.
For details about High Point youth, contact Tyler Cole at tyler.cole@highpointnc.gov or 336-883-3480. For information about Greensboro youth sports (and registration), visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics.
Youth dance classes
Pre-ballet classes will be offered for 3- to 5-year-olds from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 13-Sept. 17. In this class, tiny dancers will learn beginner steps and skills, followed by a mini recital at the last class. Older ballerinas (ages 6–13) may enroll in the regular ballet class to learn body alignment and ballet technique through floor exercises and choreography. Cost is $40 per child.
Hip hop/jazz classes will be offered for two age groups on Wednesdays, Aug. 14-Sept. 18. Children ages 3-5 will meet 6:30 to 7 p.m., and ages 6-13 will meet 7 to 7:45 p.m., at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road in High Point. Cost is $40 per child. Pre-registration is required; visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr or call 336-883-3508.
Free app to search
Triad parks, trails
The city of High Point, city of Greensboro and Guilford County have partnered to launch Piedmont Discovery, a free app people can use on their smartphones to find local parks, trails, playgrounds and other recreational opportunities. For details, visit www.piedmontdiscoveryapp.com.
Estate planning
An estate planning workshop is being offered free 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 7 at the Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center, 600 N. Hamilton St. in High Point. Daniel Umlauf, representing Salem Law Estate Planning, will cover estate planning options including trusts, wills and probate. Registration is required and space is limited; call 336-883-3584.
Dog obedience class
Instructors will help dog owners (ages 16 and older) teach their pets basic commands and socialization skills from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 27-Oct. 1. Participants should bring the pet’s shot records, a 6-foot, non-retractable leash, a choke collar and treats to each session at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road in High Point. Cost is $35 per session and registration is required; call 336-883-3508.
All Star Cheerleading
Tryouts for High Point Parks and Recreation’s All Star Cheerleading program for ages 8–14 will be 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sept. 7-8 at Allen Jay Recreation Center, 1529 East Springfield Road in High Point. For details about the competitive Stomp & Shake team, an interest meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Allen Jay or call Victoria Garrett at 336-883-8599.
After-school program registration
Registration is now open for High Point Parks and Recreation’s 2019–2020 after-school programs at three local recreation centers. The program offers homework assistance, outdoor play, gym games, arts, crafts and more. Cost is $125 per child per month. For details, visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr or call 336-883-3469.
Volunteers needed
High Point Parks & Recreation needs volunteers to help with cheerleading, Little Kickers youth soccer, Miracle League baseball and RED Zone football. Call 336-883-3469 to sign up.