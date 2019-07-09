High Point Parks & Recreation’s Advanced Nature Camp for 12- to 15-year-olds is designed for students with a sense of adventure and a sincere interest in the environment.
The camp, led by staff from the Piedmont Environmental Center, will explore natural and cultural history first hand with visits to the longleaf pine forests of the Croatan National Forest, the coastal aquatic habitats of Bogue Banks and the local communities of Emerald Isle, Swansboro and Morehead City. Field trips include canoeing the White Oak River, the Aurora Fossil Museum, Hammocks Beach State Park, Fort Macon State Park and the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores.
The camp is Aug. 12-16. The cost is $280 per person for PEC members and $300 for non-members; fee includes transportation, naturalist guides, campsite, meals and all entrance and activity fees. Registration is required by July 19; call PEC at 336-883-8531 for more information.
Youth football league
The parks and recreation departments in High Point and Greensboro are accepting registrations for the RED Zone, a joint youth football league that emphasizes recreation, education and development for children ages 7 to 12.
A fall cheerleading program also will be offered for children ages 5 through 12. Registration is open now and the deadline to register for RED Zone youth football or cheerleading is July 26.
For more information, High Point area residents may contact Tyler Cole at tyler.cole@highpointnc.gov or 336-883-3480. For more information about Greensboro youth sports or to register your child, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics.
Football camp
High Point youth ages 6-12 are invited to participate in a free, pre-season football camp the week of July 15-18 at High Point Athletic Complex, 2920 School Park Road.
Camp starts each day at 6 p.m. Pre-registration is required; parents and guardians can sign up children for the RED Zone League during camp.
For more information, contact Tyler Cole at tyler.cole@highpointnc.gov or 336-883-3480.
Girls Got Game
Structured for girls ages 8-12, this basketball camp at Deep River Recreation Center (1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point) is led by coaches who have succeeded at the college level, who know how to train and teach female athletes and understand what makes the girls’ game unique.
Camp runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 24-27. Cost is $20 per participant and registration is open through July 15; call 336-883-3407.
30-plus basketball
The 30 & Older Summer Basketball League is for players that still “have game” but may not want to compete with younger players. It plays from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting July 9. It offers a minimum eight-game regular season plus a single elimination tournament.
Tournament champions receive championship T-shirts and a team trophy; the runner-up team will receive a team trophy. Cost is $100 per team; call Tyler Cole at 336-883-3480 to learn more.
Get golf ready
Our Level One program for ages 16 and up is an opportunity to get introduced to the game of golf or improve basic skills with five on-course lessons from a PGA professional. Parks and Recreation provides everything you need, including the equipment.
The next session begins at 5:45 p.m. July 22 at Oak Hollow Golf Course (3400 N. Centennial St., High Point). Cost is $99 per person; call 336-883-3260 to register.
Golf school
PGA Sports Academy Golf School, under the supervision of PGA instructors, offers golfers 17 and younger a chance to take a more in-depth look at all aspects of the swing, through video analysis and the development of a practice plan for improvement.
The three-day program at Oak Hollow Golf Course (3400 N. Centennial St., High Point) runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 16-18. Another session will be offered Aug. 6-8. Cost is $125 per person. Call 336-883-3260 for information and registration.
Sunset paddles
Enjoy a guided tour by kayak around High Point City Lake at the Sunset Paddles from 7:30 to 10 p.m. July 19. The cost is $15 for a single kayak, $22 for a tandem kayak or $6 if you use your personal kayak. Children under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult over age 18.
To register, call 336-883-3498.
Diabetes help
Living Healthy with Diabetes, sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging, is a series of interactive workshop sessions at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center (600 N. Hamilton St., High Point) from 3 to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays, July 9-Aug. 20.
Before the series begins, a brief interest meeting will be held at 1 p.m. July 12. Sessions will focus on problems and issues common to those with type 2 diabetes, including stress management, medication usage, foot care, healthy eating habits, exercise and communication with medical staff. Call the Senior Center to register at 336-883-3584.
Aging Mastery
The Aging Mastery Program aims to help older adults take key steps to improve their well-being, add stability to their lives and strengthen ties to their communities.
This program, offered from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 1-29, is sponsored by Senior Resources of Guilford, the National Council on Aging and grant funding from the High Point Bar Association. To register, call Senior Resources at 336-373-4816.
Afterschool program
Registration opens July 29 for High Point Parks and Recreation’s 2019–2020 after-school programs at three local recreation centers, offering a variety of activities including homework assistance, outdoor play, gym games and arts and crafts.
Cost is $125 per child per month. For more information, visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr or call 336-883-3469.
Intro to kayaking
Beginner kayak lessons will be taught by a certified instructor from 10 a.m. to noon July 20 at Oak Hollow Lake (3431 N. Centennial St., High Point). The lessons are open to ages 16 and up; pre-registration is required. Cost is $30 for the class and kayak; $20 for class only. Please call 336-883-3494 to learn more.