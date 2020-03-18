The High Point Public Library, recreation centers, High Point Museum and the High Point Theatre will be closed to the public until further notice to protect residents during the COVID-19 emergency.
Golf courses, marinas, permitting, transit and other core services such as public safety and trash collection will continue as resources allow. Additionally, the library’s digital services will continue to be available. For more information on these services, call 336-883-3638.
High Point will continue to monitor and adjust operations as needed.
