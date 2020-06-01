Graduates: Wistar Carroll Allen, Riley Joy Barrett, Matthew Aaron Begovich, Sydney Suzanne Bell, Jamison Craig Bethea, Cecilia Elizabeth Bradley, Elizabeth Grace Brassel, Victoria Marie Brassel, Jeremy Ray Brown, David Latrell Butler, Drake Ward Carrick, Mallory Rebecca Cerak, Lauren Melissa Clark, Rylan James Coffey, Ryan Christopher Coggin, Joseph David Cranfill, Maya Rae Dickerson, Braley Grace Dula, Evan Joseph Foster, Mackenzie Nicole Gallimore, Isaac Neil Golden, Avery Scott Greeson, Emily Grace Hagans, Kaitlin Nicole Hall (valedictorian), Joseph Keith Henry, Harrison Cole Hepner, Anna Jane Hooper, Tomi Nicole Kaukola, Lisa Furu Chosen Kennedy, Isabella Rives Kiefer, Anna Kristin Kirby, Jared Michael Kooistra, Peyton Carol Lawson, Noah Channing Lowe, Erin Danielle Martin, Alejandro Antonio Mejia, Jonah Christopher Miller, Pedro Guimaraes Moreno, Jackson Wayne Powell, Malik Ali Puryear, Shitang "David" Qin, Elizabeth Trevey Ragsdale, Lyara Rossi, John Lamont Saunders, Emma Nycole Schultheiss, Jacob Luke Segers, Makenzie Lynn Shane, Jiujiu "Jojo" Shen, Lane Brinton Sherrill, Danielle Elizabeth Shoffner, Joshua Caleb Steen, Landon Scott Sutton, Skylar Rose Talbert, Brycen Edward Thomas, Chase Wilson Turney, Nathan Whitaker Warden, Nicole Reanne Warden, Paris Marie Wheat, Melody Tianyun Wu (salutatorian), Laura Lucienne Wyatt, Borui Xiao, Carson Scott Yates, Rachel Dorothy Yurko
