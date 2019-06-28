Each year, the High Point Arts Council sponsors the Arts Awards for those whose contributions to the arts make its mission possible. The 35th annual Arts Awards was June 19 at the Centennial Station Arts Center.
This year’s theme was Broadway — Fosse Style, a tribute to Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon’s style of dance and volume of work. The High Point Ballet performed to “Dancin’ Dan” from “Dancin’”, “Lola” from “Damn Yankees”, and “Hot Honey Rag” and “Razzle Dazzle” from “Chicago”.
Steve Ilderton, board chairman, presented the Arts Award for Corporate Support of the Arts to Huffman Paint Company. The Centennial Station Arts Center was built 81 years ago, renovated in the early 2000s, and in need of a facelift. Kerry Jones, owner of Huffman Paint, coordinated the donation from Benjamin Moore of paint from its Historical Collection for the exterior of the Arts Center.
Tom Blount, board chairman elect, presented the Arts Award for Individual Support of the Arts to Brian Davis. This artist is doing his part to shape the aesthetics of High Point, one mural at a time.
Mark Harris, past board chairman, presented the Arts Award for Teacher of the Arts to Sherri Raeford, founder and artistic director of the Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company that performs Shakespeare compilations in schools in Guilford County and across the state.
Debbie Lumpkins, executive director, presented Star Board Member Awards. Individual arts organizations nominated a board member or volunteer whose star shone the brightest this past year. This years’ nominees were Sam Fowle for High Point Ballet, Mike Lasley for High Point Community Theatre and Joe Gray for High Point Arts Council. Lumpkins also presented a plaque to outgoing board chairman, Ilderton, for his dedicated service to the arts.
Jim Morgan, capital campaign chairman, gave an update on the Centennial Station Arts Center. The building was purchased in November 2012 and the first note was paid off in April 2013.
Thanks to a matching grant and a North Carolina state appropriation of $180,000 this fiscal year, the council is getting closer and closer to paying off the mortgage.