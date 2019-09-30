The News & Record wants to share stories from local veterans, breast cancer survivors and kids.
We’re looking for photos and personal stories from the grown-ups and Halloween fiction and drawings from the children.
Here’s how you can participate.
Children’s fiction
Our Halloween Tales writing contest is open to local students in kindergarten through high school.
Find the beginning of the tale at greensboro.com/life and write your own ending.
We encourage teachers to use the contest as a classroom writing assignment.
A team of News & Record editors will select an elementary, middle and high school winner. Winners also will have their work published in print and online, along with a video of them reading their stories aloud.
Here are some of the rules:
- All entries must be the original work of the student and no longer than 300 words. Typed entries are encouraged.
- All submissions MUST include the student’s name, school, grade and contact
- Deadline for entries is 5 p.m. Oct. 7.
- Students are encouraged to submit 8.5- by 11-inch illustrations separately with their stories (do not attach illustrations to story). While the artwork will not be judged, some drawings will appear in print or in an online gallery. Illustrations must be submitted on a separate piece of paper and include the student’s name, school, grade and contact information (email or telephone number).
- All winners must be willing to have their photo taken Oct. 15 or 16 and appear in a video reading their submission to be posted at greensboro.com.
- Email writing submissions and illustrations to life@greensboro.com. Include “Halloween Tale” as the subject line of the email. You can also mail or drop off entries to: Halloween Contest, c/o Kim Mills, News & Record, 200 E. Market St., Greensboro, NC 27401.
Questions? Call Kim Mills at 336-373-7014 or email her at kim.mills@greensboro.com.
Veterans
If you are a military veteran with a story to share, we want to hear from you.
The News & Record is publishing a special “Honoring Our Veterans” section for Veterans Day. This year’s insert will run in the Sunday, Nov. 10 edition.
We’re asking veterans to submit information and photos about their service. All submissions will be included in an online gallery featuring local veterans. Some will be chosen to be profiled in stories and photos in the special section.
Please go to www.greensboro.com/honoring-our-veterans to begin telling your story. Submissions will be accepted through Thursday, Oct. 3.
Breast cancer survivors
We’ll pay tribute to those who have survived breast cancer in the Oct. 18 Life section of the News & Record. We’ll also spotlight survivors in an online gallery.
Submit your photo and, in 100 words or fewer, what most inspires you at www.greensboro.com/breastcancer. The deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 11.
