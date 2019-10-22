Activities

The Lenny Peters Foundation recently hosted the first Celebrate High Point event benefiting Forward High Point. The event was Oct. 1 inside the Catalyst Club at the High Point Rockers field, BB&T Point.

This event raised more than $60,000 for Forward High Point — a nonprofit with a goal of transforming High Point’s downtown into a destination to live, work, study and play.

Grants

ArtsGreensboro is accepting applications through Nov. 25 for the 2020 Regional Artist Grant program, which ArtsGreensboro administers on behalf of a consortium of five counties — Alamance, Caswell, Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham. Funding for this program is provided by the North Carolina Arts Council and matched by participating arts councils in the five counties.

The application is available at https://artsgreensboro.gosmart.org.

For more information, contact Chip Berry at grants@artsgreensboro.org.

