Announcements
Now through Oct. 15, Harris Teeter shoppers will be invited to round up their transaction to the nearest dollar in support of United Way. In 2018, Harris Teeter raised more than $500,000 for local United Way chapters through its at-register campaign.
All funds collected at checkout will remain local, as donations are given to the United Way chapter in the community nearest to the Harris Teeter at which the money was donated.
***
The Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center raised about $180,000 during its Building a Brighter Future LGBTQ Center Capital Campaign — about three times the organization’s initial goal of $60,000.
The money will be used to renovate and maintain the organization’s new Greene Street location in downtown Greensboro.
Ron Johnson kicked off the campaign at the March Gala by donating the first $15,000. Bob Page gave $10,000 while the Dawn S. Chaney Foundation and former GGF board member Dawn Chaney offered $50,000 in challenge matching funds.