Körner’s Folly recently launched an online resource catalog, made possible in part with a grant from the Winston-Salem Foundation.
The free catalog allows users to access the history of the museum while it is closed to the public. New content will be added weekly — visitors can check the online catalog for new ideas and activities, or follow Körner’s Folly on social media to get notifications when new content is available.
People can also purchase advance tour tickets which will be good through 2022.
For information, visit www.kornersfolly.org.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will award more than $34 million in grants to North Carolina health care centers to assist efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding comes from the Phase 3 CARES Act.
Local agencies to receive funds include: Piedmont Health Services, $1,918,280; and Triad Adult And Pediatric Medicine, $758,825.
N.C. Idea of Durham has awarded the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship a $5,000 Engage grant to address entrepreneur burnout through socialization.
Burnout is a state of complete mental, physical and emotional exhaustion which increases the risk of business failure. About 30% of entrepreneurs experience depression and more than 50% of those make it to full-blown burnout.
On a monthly basis the Nussbaum Center provides lunch to its partners, associates and their staff.
For information, visit www.nussbaumcfe.com.
