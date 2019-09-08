Grants
Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded YWCA High Point a $10,000 grant to support adult and family literacy.
The YWCA High Point Latino Family Center will use this money to offer English as a Second Language (ESL) Family Nights this fall at the 155 W. Westwood Ave. location in High Point.
To learn more about this program, contact Maria Mayorga at 336-882-4126.
***
Bank of America has awarded a grant of $75,000 to the Veterans Life Center, a rehabilitation facility for male and female veterans of 21st-century wars currently under construction in Butner, in Granville County.
The center is a 100-bed residential facility and is scheduled to open in the spring of 2020. Residents will work with case managers to custom design their individual rehabilitation programs which will range from three months to two years.
