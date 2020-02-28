Activities
Habitat Alamance dedicated the 169th house Feb. 16. Cotenna Sellars will be the new homeowner at 908 Ross St. in Burlington.
Sellars’ house was the Women Build 2019 house. Women from Alamance County worked on the house during May. Many women formed grassroots teams to serve with their friends and raise money for Habitat. These teams were CJ’s Her-icanes, First Presbyterian Women, Tom’s Girls, Friends of Mary Ellen, Gayle’s $60 for 60 and Kat’s Cats of New Millennium Fitness.
In addition to the women, other community volunteers included the Burlington Police Department; Elon basketball team; the Elon Campus Chapter of Habitat and Elon Engage, a Masonic group; and the Same Day Surgery Department from ARMC-Cone Health.
The church community was represented several weekends by Ebenezer United Church of Christ, Unity Worship Center, Powerline Church and First United Methodist Church-Elon.

Hospice of Davidson County hosted its third annual Hearts for Hospice sending its “Cupid Crew” across Davidson County to visit with the agency’s patients and their families. Armed with handmade cards, stuffed animals, candy, flowers and balloons, 30 volunteers visited with 98 patients and their families in their homes, at nursing facilities or at the Hinkle Hospice House.
All Valentine’s Day-themed items were donated from individuals within the community and local businesses including the Lexington-based Chick-fil-A, and N.C. 109 and U.S. 64 Family Dollar locations.
