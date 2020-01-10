Grants
The North Carolina Arts Council has awarded grants to the following organizations:
- Dance Project, $7,000, services to the arts in the state
- Mylène Dressler, $10,000, literature
- Eastern Music Festival, $67,000, arts programs and administrative support
- Elsewhere, $15,750, arts programs and administrative support
- GreenHill
Center for N.C. Art
- , $30,000, arts programs and administrative support
- Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, $54,000, arts programs and administrative support
- Steven Haines, $10,000, music
- Jennie Maria Malboeuf, $10,000, poetry
- N.C. Theatre Conference, $20,000, services to the arts in the state
- Emilia Aynne Phillips, $10,000, literature
- Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet, $5,000, after-school community residency, “Dancing Dreamers,” with Jade Donnell serving at-risk youth, ages 9-14.
- Triad Stage: $8,300, an arts integration residency in Person County’s sixth-grade classrooms; $63,675, arts programs and administrative support; $1,750, organizational development; $20,500, Poetry Out Loud
- ArtsGreensboro, $120,446, arts programs and administrative support; and $9,000, professional development of artists in multiple counties
- Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, $13,700, “To the Hoop: Basketball and Contemporary Art” and accompanying programs.
The council is a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. For information, visit www.NCArts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.