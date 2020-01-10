Grants

The North Carolina Arts Council has awarded grants to the following organizations:

  • Dance Project, $7,000, services to the arts in the state
  • Mylène Dressler, $10,000, literature
  • Eastern Music Festival, $67,000, arts programs and administrative support
  • Elsewhere, $15,750, arts programs and administrative support
  • GreenHill

Center for N.C. Art

  • , $30,000, arts programs and administrative support
  • Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, $54,000, arts programs and administrative support
  • Steven Haines, $10,000, music
  • Jennie Maria Malboeuf, $10,000, poetry
  • N.C. Theatre Conference, $20,000, services to the arts in the state
  • Emilia Aynne Phillips, $10,000, literature
  • Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet, $5,000, after-school community residency, “Dancing Dreamers,” with Jade Donnell serving at-risk youth, ages 9-14.
  • Triad Stage: $8,300, an arts integration residency in Person County’s sixth-grade classrooms; $63,675, arts programs and administrative support; $1,750, organizational development; $20,500, Poetry Out Loud
  • ArtsGreensboro, $120,446, arts programs and administrative support; and $9,000, professional development of artists in multiple counties
  • Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, $13,700, “To the Hoop: Basketball and Contemporary Art” and accompanying programs.

The council is a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. For information, visit www.NCArts.org.

