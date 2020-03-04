Grants
The National Endowment for the Humanities awarded a $21,694 grant to the High Point Museum, at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. The museum will use the money to engage expert consultants in a review of the museum’s preservation environment.
The museum’s award is part of $29 million in grants to support 215 humanities projects across the country. The museum’s grant is one of 18 nationwide in the Sustaining Cultural Heritage Collections category.
Between October 2019 and January 2021, a conservator and a buildings specialist from the Image Permanence Institute at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., will monitor and analyze the performance of the HVAC systems in the museum’s storage and exhibit spaces.
IPI has a track record of providing recommendations for improved use of existing equipment, while also considering cost and long-term sustainability. The consultants will make two on-site visits to the museum, once at the beginning of the project and once at the end.

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has announced a matching grant for the organization’s new Trails & Views Forever Fund. An anonymous donor is offering a challenge grant of $300,000 to jump-start this initiative to repair trails, picnic areas, campgrounds, overlooks and other amenities on the parkway.
It is an all-or-nothing challenge grant, meaning donors must give a total of $300,000 by the deadline of June 30 or the gift will be forfeited.
Donors who give $1,000 or more will receive a limited edition patch and their names will be listed on acknowledgement signs at key locations on the parkway. Gifts can be made at BRPFoundation.org/trailsandviews.

The Foundation for a Healthy High Point recently approved a total of $420,400 in grants to local nonprofits.
Grant recipients include:
- Children’s Home Society of North Carolina: $65,000 to continue support of the Partnering for Healthy Parenting program
- Community Clinic of High Point: $124,000 to support programs
- Family Service of the Piedmont: $84,500 to continue support of the Hospital Diversion and Transitional Services Program
- Guilford Child Development: $58,400 to continue support of the Nurse Family Partnership program
- SHIFT NC: $88,500 to continue support of the Healthy Beginnings Initiative
