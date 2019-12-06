Announcements
The Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro has multiple volunteer opportunities.
The nonprofit needs office volunteers, computer coaches and instructors, people willing to serve on the board of trustees, drivers, and VITA tax preparers.
For information, call 336-378-0766 or visit www.shepctrg.org.
Activities
Sheetz For The Kidz, an employee-driven charity that provides children in need the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with gifts such as new toys, clothes and other basic needs, raised $38,650 during its fifth annual Double Elimination Cornhole Tournament in Greensboro.
This brings the five-year tournament total to more than $180,000. More than 80 two-person teams participated in this year’s event, with first place receiving $1,000 in prizes.
More than 60 Sheetz employees volunteered their time to support registration, serving food and beverages, overseeing the competition, running trick shot contests, and selling Sheetz For the Kidz merchandise.
To date, Sheetz For the Kidz has raised more than $22.9 million and helped more than 119,500 children.
Sheetz For the Kidz works with The Salvation Army to receive wish lists from local families, and Sheetz employees shop, wrap and host holiday parties for the children and their families.
For information, visit www.sheetz.com/ftk.
***
Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency celebrated its 49th year of providing minority health services with the annual Sickle Cell Gala, held Oct. 17 at the Khalif Event Center in Greensboro. More than $10,000 was raised at the event.
“49 Years of Service: We’ve Come This Far by Faith” was the event theme and the honoree was the faith community — the churches and other faith-based organizations that have supported the agency over the years.
Kathryn Addo, a nonprofit consultant with STC Consulting, was the guest speaker and her speech was titled, “There’s a Miracle Happening on East Market Street.” She spoke on the black church and the effect it has on the community when they are actively involved.
The Gregory Amos Trio performed and Debra Terry offered a stand-up comedy skit.
The agency’s mission is to provide outreach, education, screening and case management for people with high-risk health problems.
***
The North Carolina Dental Society Foundation honored troops by donating more than 1,300 pounds of oral health essentials to the USO of North Carolina. Toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, mouthwash and sugar free gum were collected for military servicemen to help troops maintain their oral health during training and deployment.
Across the state, N.C. Dental Society members, dental students and community partners made financial contributions and collected dental supplies. More than 100 participating dental practices and organizations donated oral care supplies to support the cause.
Grants
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has received a grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation as part of its Catalyzing Community Giving initiative.
The grant will specifically benefit CFGG’s Expanding Community Giving initiative, the purpose of which is to engage more local donors in ethnically and racially diverse communities through focused donor education and cultivation efforts.
Since 2015, CFGG has successfully worked with donors of color to open 17 various donor funds totaling over $750,000 to strengthen the greater Greensboro community for present and future generations.
Current donor bases include African American, Asian American/Pacific Islander, Latino/Hispanic and Native American.
