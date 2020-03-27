Announcements
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners of BohoBlu, Jenny Stilley and Patrick Golimowski, have temporarily closed their four women’s apparel stores in Greensboro, High Point, Burlington and Winston-Salem.
The owners have announced that until the government is able to provide for their displaced store team members, they will be contributing 10% of all online sales to a fund for them.
For information, visit https://bohoblu.com.
***
Forty-six teachers from the Alamance-Burlington School System graduated March 4 from the 2019-2020 Teacher Leadership Academy. The academy is led by Impact Alamance and is a partnership between the foundation, ABSS and the Alamance Chamber.
A total of 254 teachers from five cohorts have completed the academy which was created to provide scaffolding to ABSS educators through professional development. Impact Alamance President Tracey Grayzer has led the academy for the past five years.
Teachers learn economic development, agriculture, corporations and career paths to the county resources available for families.
During the 10-month program, participants visit local businesses, government entities and nonprofits in Alamance County. Teachers make connections and learn about strategies that can be applied directly to classroom learning for improved student outcomes.
Annually, participants in the academy are also invited to submit proposals for creativity grants of up to $20,000. The grants must have outcomes that are tied to their school improvement plans and are designed to foster engaged learning through innovative and collaborative approaches. Since 2015, Impact Alamance has awarded $516,626 in teacher creativity grants.
***
The YMCA of High Point made an announcement at its recent annual celebration as it kicked off the public phase of its $9.4 million Foundation for the Future Comprehensive Campaign.
Of the goal, a small group of High Point leaders has been successful in already securing more than $5.75 million. Funds from the campaign will support branch and camp improvements and expansions, as well as growth of the Friends of the Y and Endowment programs. Facility investments are extensive across the Y Association, including the purchase and renovation of the Chavis Y branch, renovation of the Hartley pool and family locker rooms, additions to Camp Pioneer at Hartley, future parking lot expansion and sports fields improvements at the Grubb Y, and dining hall expansion and the addition of a program center at Camp Cheerio.
***
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wells Fargo & Company has suspended residential property foreclosure sales, evictions and involuntary auto repossessions. Additionally, the Wells Fargo Foundation will increase its charitable donations to $175 million to help address food, shelter, small business and housing stability, as well as to provide help to public health organizations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.