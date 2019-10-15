Activities
Members of the Greensboro Regional Realtors Association are performing home repairs at 3500 Lewiston Road in Greensboro. The volunteer effort is part of the 11th annual Realtors ‘R’ Rebuilding project with Community Housing Solutions.
Volunteers plan to remove roof shingles and install a new roof, remove carpet, frame ceilings, install insulation and many other tasks.
DMJ & Co. participated Sept. 20 in the N.C. Association of CPA’s “100 Days of Service” event.
Professionals in the Greensboro, Durham and Sanford offices committed to volunteering their time with such community partners as the SPCA of the Triad, Goodwill of Central North Carolina and Whitestone.
The Newlyn Street United Methodist Women raised about $1,700 at their Fall Pinto Bean Luncheon, held Sept. 24 at Newlyn Street United Methodist Church in Greensboro.
About 200 people were served.
Proceeds will be used to support women, children and youth through varied ministries.
Furniture industry leaders partnered with Furnitureland South to celebrate the life of Darrell Harris and raise money for local Triad charities benefiting children, such as Victory Junction.
The fifth annual golf tournament and fundraiser took place Sept. 26 at Sedgefield Country Club. Honoring the store’s founder, the tournament raised $130,000 and included a “walk down memory lane” to celebrate Furnitureland South’s 50th anniversary as well as a Q&A with the tournament’s honorary co-chairmen Jeff and Jason Harris.
Highlights can be seen at https://vimeo.com/362886106.
