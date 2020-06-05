Activities
The High Point Rockers partnered with Old Dominion Freight Line to host a canned food drive at BB&T Point to help The Salvation Army of High Point fill its food pantry to help local families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Old Dominion loaded 12 pallets of breakfast items, canned food and boxed meals and delivered them to The Salvation Army of High Point. Together they unloaded the truck and the Rockers staff volunteered to unpack and restock the pantry shelves.
Announcements
Industries of the Blind was awarded a contract from the United States Army to produce 418,808 face masks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company will be responsible for the cutting, sewing and distribution of the face masks to two Army locations across the country. Production will begin in the coming weeks and final delivery within seven months of the start of the contract.
Industries of the Blind is hiring experienced sewing machine operators for this project. If interested, please call 336-274-1591.
Grants
To support organizations serving individuals with critical food, housing and related needs, Lincoln Financial Group has announced that the Lincoln Financial Foundation will donate an additional $1 million to more than 60 organizations in its local communities.
Organizations providing food, housing and related services in 11 cities, including Greensboro, where Lincoln has a significant presence, will see increased support to help with continued demand on their services and operational challenges, including declines in volunteers and donations. This $1 million donation builds on an initial $1 million donation the foundation made in response to the needs of food providers earlier this year.
Greensboro organizations benefiting from the increased donation include: A Simple Gesture, Barnabas Network, Community Housing Solutions, Greensboro Urban Ministry, Interactive Resource Center, Out Of The Garden Project, Partners Ending Homelessness, Senior Resources of Guilford, Servant Center, Volunteer Center Of Greensboro, West End Ministries and the YWCA of Greensboro.
***
Impact Alamance has invested $155,700 to the following local nonprofits through its Community Health Fund: Alamance Community College, $29,000, dental equipment for Student Training Center; Alamance County Health Department, $10,000, One-Key Question Training; CityGate Dream Center, $23,600, community classroom and computer lab; Family Abuse Services, $33,100, supplies for the Our Sister’s House; Open Door Clinic, $35,000, equipment for new clinic location; Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, $10,000, BookNook Program; and Southern Alamance Empowerment for Families, $15,000, transportation van.
***
Triad Health Project has received a $10,000 grant from Tannenbaum-Sternberger to support the work of its HIV Prevention and Care Program in Guilford County.
The program’s goal is to stop the HIV epidemic — to prevent new infections by addressing the HIV/AIDS Care Continuum at every step. Prevention services include health education for individuals and groups, free testing for sexually transmitted infections, and linkage to medical care and treatment for individuals who test positive for an STI.
Support services are provided for people living with HIV including medical case management, non-medical case management, the Triad Health Project Assistance Program and Higher Ground day center programs. The Higher Ground day center is a place of community for people living with HIV that offers support groups, and therapeutic and recreational activities and meals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.