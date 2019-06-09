Announcements
The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is asking donors to support a variety of projects and additional initiatives that will enhance the scenic route and share its stories with visitors.
Each year, the foundation works with the National Park Service to select projects that will connect visitors with the park’s natural wonders and history and sustain the park for generations to come.
The costs of these projects range from $5,400 to continue the Bee Kind to the Parkway wildflower pollinator program, to $600,000 to complete extensive repairs at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park in Blowing Rock. Donors are invited to give to the project that most reflects their passions or the overall protection of the parkway. Gifts help determine which projects can move forward most quickly.
To see the 2019 project list, visit www.brpfoundation.org and click on “Your Gifts at Work.”
***
Sanctuary House’s Under the Boardwalk Musical Moods event, held May 4 at Starmount Country Club in Greensboro, raised more than $85,000.
Donations are still being accepted. Checks may be mailed to P.O. Box 21141, Greensboro, NC 27420. To make a donation online, visit sanctuaryhousegso.com.
For information, call 336-275-7896.