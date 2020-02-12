Announcements
Green City Goods, a retail store focused on Earth-friendly and people-friendly clothing, locally designed and produced goods, and vintage clothes has opened at 607 B S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Green City Goods has partnered with several local charities to raise awareness and funds including the Kellin Foundation, Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, Haw River Assembly and Equality N.C. The store hosts regular clean-ups of the local watershed, the Haw River and feeder creeks like Ryan and Buffalo Creek. It also produce goods for Equality N.C. and the MST and donates profits back to those organizations to support their missions.
For information, call 336-763-2003 or follow @greencitygoods on Instagram.
***
The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro has 30 women trained to provide community resource counseling. These specialists are available to help women going through a divorce, facing eviction, preparing a household budget, repairing their credit, looking for available child care and housing, and more.
To schedule an appointment, call 336-275-6090.
Grants
Last year, Truliant Federal Credit Union invested more than $550,000 in community engagement and philanthropic activities to support more than 30 local communities in the Carolinas and Virginia where Truliant has Member Financial Centers.
Truliant gave $10,000 to Bennett College to support fundraising efforts for the college to retain its accreditation in 2019. The credit union gave $4,275 to Randleman High School to support a career development initiative.
Truliant awarded $1,000 in scholarship funds to three Guilford County high school seniors in spring 2019.
Also, Truliant implemented an updated Employee-Volunteer Program, offering its 700 employees up to 16 paid hours of volunteer time for full-time employees (eight hours for part-time) to support any school or nonprofit of their choosing. In its first year, Truliant employees contributed more than 800 volunteer hours in local communities. As this program gains traction, Truliant expects more employees to participate.
For information or to request support, visit www.truliantfcu.org/About-Us/Community-Involvement.
***
Downtown Greensboro has received a $20,000 grant from Lincoln Financial for the 2020 Downtown Greensboro Summer Passport Program, which encourages tourism of downtown businesses through a digital app. Started four years ago as a booklet passport, the program converted to a digital format in 2019.
There are three digital passports within the app in which participants may play: shopping, food and drink, and things to do. Users complete a required task at each business to earn points. Tasks may include posting a photo to social media or checking into a business. Once six points are received, the user will receive a prize. There are three prize level categories up to 20 points.
The program will run June 1-Aug. 31. In past years, more than 90 downtown businesses, including restaurants, shops and destinations like the Greensboro Children’s Museum, have participated in the program.
For information, visit downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-summer-passport.
