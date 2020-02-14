Grants
Downtown Greensboro’s 2019-20 Spark Grant deadline is Feb. 28. Spark Grants are aimed to support unexpected, fun and exciting projects in downtown Greensboro with an effort to create buzz and community involvement.
Grant recipients may request up to $3,000 to complete their proposed new project, idea or initiative. The Spark Grant must be consistent with DGI’s mission, and demonstrate the potential for a positive short-term impact on downtown Greensboro. Applications will be accepted from any individual, business or nonprofit.
For information, visit downtowngreensboro.org/about/grants.
A new planning grant was awarded to Guilford County Public Health Department’s Dental Program to explore expanding dental care in underserved schools in Guilford County. Guilford County is one of 12 groups to receive $65,000 in funding from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation and the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Foundation. Guilford County will be eligible to apply for a two-year implementation grant from The Duke Endowment next spring.
School-based programs provide care to children who might not otherwise have access to oral health professionals. These programs eliminate other barriers, such as transportation issues and time away from school and work for appointments.
The grant enables Guilford County to plan school-based oral health programs that prioritize preventive services (such as regular cleanings) and address certain restorative treatments (including fillings) for school-aged children. Over six months, grantees will work with technical assistance providers to understand the practice model, assess organizational capacity and develop implementation plans.
Currently Guilford County Public Health has two dental clinics, at 501 E. Green Drive in High Point and 1103 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro. Children up to the age of 21 with Medicaid or North Carolina Health Choice and children who are uninsured and meet family income guidelines are eligible for services. Women approved for Pregnancy Medicaid are also served.
For information, contact Dr. Cheneta MacDonald at 336-641-6846 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov.
