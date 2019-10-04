Activities
With Flat Top Manor in Blowing Rock as the backdrop, the fourth annual Denim Ball welcomed more than 200 guests Aug. 22. It was the first time the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation hosted the event at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park, which is managed by the National Park Service. The sold-out event raised more than $200,000 to support continued restoration efforts at the historic manor and across the 3,500-acre grounds.
Over the last three years, the foundation has raised more than $3 million for extensive repairs to the manor house and grounds, with a total goal of $3.6 million. Due to the success of the event, the foundation has now closed the funding gap to $400,000 for Cone projects.
For information, visit brpfoundation.org.
Announcements
Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center has launched an online calendar for local LGBTQ-related events. The calendar, called OUT and About Greensboro, will be a hub for area LGBTQ events.
Groups holding events that are for or about the LGBTQ community can request that their events be added to OUT and About for free by completing the form linked at the bottom of the page. Once they submit the form, they will be contacted by staff for more information on the event, and if approved, the event will be added to the OUT and About Greensboro calendar.
Visit OUTandAboutGreensboro.org to learn more and see the calendar.
The acoustic band Nu-Blu is teaming with the Quilts of Valor Foundation on the release of its new DVD, “The Stories We Can Tell.”
The nonprofit is a national organization with groups in each state and its focus is making quilts to present to combat veterans as a “thank you” for their service.
Each DVD sold in digital or physical format will result in a portion of the proceeds going directly to the Quilts of Valor Foundation. Physical or digital copies of “The Stories We Can Tell” can be purchased at www.nu-blu.com.
The band is based in Siler City.
