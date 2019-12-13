Grants
The High Point Arts Council is accepting grant applications from nonprofits for Community Arts Projects that benefit members of the community.
Each year grassroots funds are allocated to the council on a per capita basis from the North Carolina Arts Council. Approximately $12,000 will be awarded this year.
Grant requests must not exceed $1,000, have to be matched dollar for dollar, and are to be spent on arts projects in the High Point area. Nonprofits that receive local government funding (city or county) are not eligible to apply.
For information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 22 or visit http://highpointarts.org/arts/grants/community-arts-projects.
***
Reading Connections received an $18,000 grant from the Lincoln Financial Foundation to support its Family Literacy Program which provides Guilford County parents with the tools and techniques they need to learn how to be their child’s first teacher.
Parents receive basic literacy and parenting instruction using the Motheread curriculum and materials. Literacy skills are taught in the context of a weekly children’s book.
***
The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has announced a matching grant for the organization’s new Trails & Views Forever Fund. An anonymous donor is offering a challenge grant of $300,000 to jump-start this initiative to repair trails, picnic areas, campgrounds, overlooks and other amenities on the parkway.
It is an all-or-nothing challenge grant, meaning donors must give a total of $300,000 by the deadline of June 30, 2020, or the gift will be forfeited.
Donors who give $1,000 or more will receive a limited edition patch and their names will be listed on acknowledgement signs at key locations on the parkway.
Gifts can be made at BRPFoundation.org/trailsandviews.
