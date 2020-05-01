Announcements
As a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, the Richard Petty Museum is temporarily closed to the public, but race fans can still experience the museum and purchase Petty collectibles by visiting www.rpmuseum.com.
Some of the items that can be purchased online include shirts, caps, cowboy hats, books and model race cars.
For information, call 336-495-1143.
***
In an initiative called People Helping People, Truliant Federal Credit Union is having meals delivered from local restaurants to its employees as well as essential workers from businesses in its Triad and Charlotte-Metro region branch footprint.
The credit union plans to continue ordering meals to support workers and community partners at various times throughout the pandemic.
The first group scheduled are employees of Novant Health’s respiratory assessment centers at Highland Oaks Drive in Winston-Salem and Gateway Center Drive in Kernersville. Box lunches will be catered from Midtown Café, and funded by Truliant, in Winston-Salem and Thyme 2 Cater in Kernersville.
Additionally, the credit union will be providing lunches to more than 470 of its own essential workers throughout its geographic footprint — starting with employees at its headquarters and Truliant Academy locations.
***
Impact Alamance will invest $50,000 in the United Way of Alamance County’s #Help4Alamance relief fund. #Help4Alamance is a coordinated effort designed to address immediate needs that arise due to COVID-19. The funding was approved by the Impact Alamance board of directors as an initial response to the impacts of COVID-19 in Alamance County.
The grants are available for 501©(3) organizations serving Alamance County and providing assistance for basic needs (food, shelter, financial stability, etc.) The grants are for immediate and short-term assistance in regard to COVID-19.
For information, call 336-438-2000. Also, click on #Help4Alamance at the organization’s website at uwalamance.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.