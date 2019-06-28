Gifts
Dr. William B. Herring recently donated an undisclosed amount of money to establish The William B. Herring, M.D. Fund for Internal Medicine Teaching Program at The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Some of the ways the fund will be used include:
- Host the annual William B. Herring MD lecture in clinical hematology.
- Provide faculty and residents with access to the latest technological advances.
- Support the development of inter-professional health-care education collaboration between area colleges/universities and the Cone Health Internal Medicine Teaching Program.
- Support the development of interdisciplinary clinical practice opportunities to enhance team-based care within the medical education programs at Cone Health.
- Purchasing equipment and materials for clinical education.
- Identifying and implementing innovative procedures to enhance care at the bedside or in the clinic.
- Providing continuing education opportunities for chief residents so they are prepared for their leadership role.
Herring came to Greensboro in 1967. He developed residencies in family medicine and internal medicine and gave administrative support to the residency program in pediatrics. He recruited volunteer faculty from practicing physicians in Greensboro, inviting community physicians to make contributions to the development of the program. Herring followed this by recruiting full-time faculty and “the residencies flourished to the point that The Moses Cone Hospital has become an important community teaching hospital.”
Grants
Crossroads: Pathways to Success received a grant from Mount Tabor United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem to establish monthly workshops there.
The workshops will be similar in nature to the ones that the nonprofit currently offers in Greensboro. The Greensboro workshops help high school males with college preparation, interview skills, etiquette, community service, etc.
The nonprofit is working with Mount Tabor High School to recruit students.
The nonprofit has received other grants as well. The Cemala Foundation provided a grant that will be used for field trips to local businesses and opportunities to have motivational guest speakers from around the country come and speak to the students on the occasional Saturday.
The Weaver Foundation provided a grant that will be used for marketing of the nonprofit’s program and to enhance its online presence.
The nonprofit has also begun a relationship with Ben & Jerry’s to begin taking youth on college tours. They will visit UNC-Chapel Hill first.
The nonprofit is launching an afterschool pilot program at Northern Guilford Middle School starting this fall, once a week. To volunteer, email crossroadspts@gmail.com.
For information about this nonprofit, now in its 10th year, visit www.crossroadspts.org.