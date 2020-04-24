Donations
Aqua North Carolina will donate $10,000 to five local food banks across its service territory to provide community support in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Locally, the Greensboro Urban Ministry food bank will receive $2,000.
Also, Aqua North Carolina reminds customers that there are assistance programs available to help those having trouble with their utility bills. For information, call 877-987-2782 or email custservreply@aquaamerica.com.
***
The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation donated $75,000 to Feeding the Carolinas to support six food banks, including Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C., across the company’s North Carolina footprint that provide hunger relief for individuals and families affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The contribution is part of the foundation’s $1 million to support national and local organizations where the company serves. Dominion Energy has also suspended service disconnections for nonpayment and late payment fees.
***
The Thomasville Tourism Commission, whose focus is on building the community’s economy through the promotion of the Thomasville area as a visitor destination, has completed its “Thomasville Tough” fundraising T-shirt campaign. The commission raised $1,900 for Thomasville businesses.
Pax Studios/Taylor’d Threads designed the shirt and the Winners Circle Awards and Screen Printing assisted with the set-up cost and manufacturing of the shirts. The T-shirts were sold for $19 to help fight COVID-19 with 100% of the profits going to the local business of the buyers choosing.
There were 119 shirts ordered with a total of 42 local businesses supported.
***
Impact Alamance partnered with the Alamance-Burlington School System and several local churches to feed 500 families during Easter weekend.
Impact Alamance staff coordinated the effort, working with the district’s social work teams to identify the families in the county who are in the highest need. Each family received a food box with non-perishable items. The boxes were assembled at the Lamb’s Chapel and picked up and delivered to local schools by numerous teams from local churches, where they will be distributed by social workers to the families.
The Lamb’s Chapel provided its location for packing and distribution and worked with ALDI to secure and purchase the needed food.
Food was purchased with funds from the United Way’s #Help4Alamance fund. The fund was created to help with immediate needs such as food, utilities and housing.
To donate, learn more about the fund or other related volunteer activities, call 336-438-2000 or visit uwalamance.org.
