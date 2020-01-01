Awards
The SunTrust Foundation recognized StepUp Greensboro with a 2019 Lighting the Way Award and a $75,000 grant.
The foundation’s awards recognize select nonprofits that work to build self-sufficient families and more financially confident communities through financial education, financial counseling, career readiness/workforce development and small business/entrepreneurship.
StepUp Greensboro is one of 36 nonprofits across the Southeast and Midwest presented with a 2019 Lighting the Way Award from the foundation, which gave a total of $2.7 million in grants to nonprofits.
StepUp Greensboro assists people who are unemployed and underemployed, homeless or those who simply need refresher courses to obtain gainful employment. StepUp Greensboro Bridge programs also offers a 36-week LifeSkills Class and several other “bridge” programs that cover everything from character development to money boot camp to computer classes.
Grants
The Bobby Labonte Foundation recently presented funding to three Triad nonprofits: N.C. High Point LEAP, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont and High Point Swim Club.
The nonprofits are sharing in the proceeds of the foundation’s annual Charity Bike Ride and cocktail party and silent auction, which broke fundraising and participation records for the second year in a row.
The three charities applied for grants from the foundation earlier this year. They all align with the foundation’s mission to support children and families in the Triad.
Each organization will use the funds to support a specific project: High Point LEAP, Boys2Men program; Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont, mentoring program; and High Point Swim Club, Swim4Fun free swim lesson program for third-graders in Guilford County schools.
***
The Greensboro Regional Realtors Association donated $3,500 to Anna Freiberg to help feed the homeless during Benders Tavern’s annual Christmas Day Feast.
Freiberg owns Benders Tavern at 4517 W. Market St. in Greensboro and hosts an annual meal that offers food for the homeless on Christmas Day.
GRRA also donated $1,600 to the YWCA for the women’s shelter and $2,000 for Under the Bridge, which feeds the homeless each Saturday at 6 p.m. at 360 Federal Place near the Eugene Street bridge in Greensboro.
