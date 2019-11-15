Announcements
Cobb Orthodontics and Greensboro Pediatricians are accepting winter coats during business hours through Dec. 31. Their goal is 100 coats.
The practices are participating in the 2020 Give A Kid A Coat Campaign which runs Jan. 3-Feb. 8.
Cobb Orthodontics has two locations: 604-A Pasteur Drive in Greensboro and 215 W. Naomi St. in Randleman.
Greensboro Pediatricians is at 510 N. Elam Ave., #202 in Greensboro.
For information, call 336-299-6788.
***
An Attitude of Gratitude is filling bags with feminine items for distribution among women living in homeless shelters. Needed items include: Cotton swabs, soap, facial wipes, deodorant, new underwear, new socks, lip balm, body wash, toothbrushes and toothpaste, lotion, bath towels, hand sanitizer, nail files, feminine hygiene items, facial tissues, shampoo, conditioner, hair items, brushes and combs.
To make a donation, visit K-Marie Kare Productions, 1107 Perry St. in Greensboro between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Nov. 20.
Items will be distributed to women through Hannah’s Haven, YWCA and Partnership Village during Thanksgiving.
