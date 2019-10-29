Announcements
The Music Academy of North Carolina raised nearly $24,000 at its recent Lessons for Life Gala. The academy exceeded its ticket sale and attendee goals.
Part of the money raised will benefit the academy’s scholarship fund.
While the academy raised more money than last year, it did not quite meet its goal of $30,000.
To make a donation, visit www.musicacademync.org/get-involved/donate.
Grants
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County is accepting applications through Oct. 30 for its operational and programing support grants for its 2019-2020 grant cycle. These grants are the Organization Support Grant and annual Event and Series Grant, which serve organizations and groups that present arts and cultural programing for Forsyth County. Programming must take place within Forsyth County. Funding for these grants is supported by donors to The Arts Council’s Community Fund for the Arts and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
For information, call 336-747-1426 or visit www.intothearts.com.
The Ronald McDonald House of Chapel Hill has been awarded a $20,000 grant from Lehigh Hanson to support the house’s Cornerstone Project, an ongoing effort to maintain facilities in support of families with a child facing medical crisis.
The Lehigh Hanson Cares program grant will allow the house to begin necessary repairs following failures in the HVAC system, plumbing and outdoor water drainage systems — repairs that fall outside of the scope of the organization’s normal fundraising efforts.
These unforeseen facility failures reduced the house’s capacity from 53 to 43 rooms.
In 2018, families traveled to Chapel Hill from 78 North Carolina counties, 14 other states and three other countries.
In total, the house provided 11,794 nights of lodging to more than 1,000 families.
