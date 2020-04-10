Announcements
Bobby Labonte is offering personalized video shout-outs to the first 100 fans who book him through Cameo, a website and app that lets fans book their favorite talent. The proceeds of those bookings will go to the Bobby Labonte Foundation.
Labonte can send birthday, anniversary, get well or just “thinking of you” video messages for $50 each. His foundation has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point, so that proceeds can help children maintain learning and stay engaged with their education while they are home from school.
To book a Cameo with Labonte, visit www.cameo.com/blabonte.
***
The Helping Hands signature fundraiser, a barbecue originally set for March 28 at the Millis Farm, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
A mailer will go out to guests and donors when the rescheduled date is announced.
This event is the nonprofit’s 25th anniversary celebration.
For information, call 336-886-7696 or visit www.helpinghandshighpoint.com.
Grants
Due to COVID-19, Truliant Federal Credit Union is moving the deadline for its Community Mini Grant funding to April 15 to get funds to community organizations more quickly.
The program, now in its 12th year, provides community-based nonprofits with $1,000 in grant funding to support operating, programmatic or capacity-building needs. Additionally this year, Truliant will add operating costs to its grant focus areas to help organizations impacted by the coronavirus.
As part of this effort, Truliant has also shortened its Mini Grant application and will not crowdsource votes on social media to determine winners. Truliant will disburse a total of $30,000 in award funds beginning in late April.
To apply, visit www.truliant.org/minigrants.
***
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lincoln Financial Foundation will increase funding by 25% for a total of $1 million to nearly 30 organizations across 11 cities where Lincoln has a significant presence, including Greensboro; Philadelphia; Fort Wayne, Ind.; and Omaha, Neb. The organizations distribute food supply to community pantries, soup kitchens and shelters; help dispense school lunches to students out-of-school; and provide meals to seniors and other vulnerable community members.
Local organizations set to receive funds include: A Simple Gesture, Out of The Garden Project, Senior Resources of Guilford and YWCA of Greensboro.
