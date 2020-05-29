Grants
Food Lion Feeds has distributed $1 million in grant funding to nearly 600 feeding agencies across its 10-state footprint as part of its continued efforts to care for neighbors impacted by COVID-19.
The Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina feeding agencies receiving grant money include:
- Asheboro: Salvation Army, $1,000
- Browns Summit: Locust Grove Baptist, $1,000
- Colfax: Renaissance Road Church, $750
- Eden: Osborne Baptist Church D.B.A. Rockingham Hope, $1,000
- Greensboro: BackPack Beginnings, $4,000; Celia Phelps Memorial United Methodist Church, $1,000; Free Indeed Outreach Ministry, $1,000; Greensboro Urban Ministry, $6,000; Our Father, $750; Salvation Army, $750; Vandalia Presbyterian Church Food Bank, $1,000; and Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, $1,000
- High Point: A Gift of Giving, $750; Caring Services, $1,000; 5loaves 2fish, $1,000; Helping Hands High Point, $1,000; Hope Outreach, $750; New Beginnings Full Gospel Ministries, $1,500; Triad Food Pantry of The Seventh-Day Adventist Church, $4,000
- Julian: Julian United Methodist Church, $1,000
- Mayodan: Lot 2540, $3,500
- Reidsville: Locust Hill United Methodist Church Food Pantry, $750; Men in Christ, $1,000; Reidsville Outreach Center, $1,000
- Stokesdale: Stokesdale Church of God Family Outreach Center, $1,000
***
To provide funds to nonprofits more quickly in the face of operating challenges due to COVID-19, Truliant Federal Credit Union announced that the following nonprofits will receive will receive Community Mini Grants in the amount of $1,000 each: BackPack Beginnings, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Piedmont, the Out of the Garden Project, the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship and the Volunteer Center of the Triad.
Since its inception, the grants program has helped more than 250 different nonprofits with funding.
