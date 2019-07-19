Grants
Cone Health has received a $240,000 grant from The Duke Endowment to change the way hospitals assign work to nurses. If successful, the program will allow nurses to spend more time with their patients while improving the care they provide. The two-year research project is a partnership between Cone Health and UNCG’s School of Nursing. UNCG researchers Cynthia Bacon and Thomas McCoy are expected to assist.
Today, nurses are usually assigned a specific number of patients to care for. This new method is based on the amount of care each patient might require. Patients are assigned a score based on their individual needs. This score serves as a guideline to ensure that workloads are evenly distributed.
***
The Barnabas Network received a $15,000 grant from Lincoln Financial Foundation. The award goes to Furnishing the Change: Recycling Furniture, Restoring Lives program, which is focused on breaking the cycle of poverty by providing families with enough furniture and basic household items to set up a functional home.
The network gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. Last year, Barnabas served 2,099 individuals in 770 households. This amounted to more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including 1,067 beds, 443 of which went to school-age children.
To donate or to get involved, call 336-370-4002.