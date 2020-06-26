Donations
StarPet, an Indorama Ventures company producing PET polymers in Asheboro, has donated $10,000 from the corporate philanthropic fund and $691 from employee contributions to the Second Harvest Food Bank in North Carolina. The organization works with grocery assistance partners across northwest North Carolina to provide meals for families, keeping the community healthy and hunger-free during this COVID-19 period.
Grants
Greensboro Public Library has been selected by UNCG’s department of communication studies as a recipient of a $15,000 grant to “Cultivate Resilient Communities.” Five grants were awarded for projects emphasizing a commitment to social justice that lead to measurable outcomes for the community.
The library’s Greensboro Learning Circles: Journeys into Knowledge is the project that received the grant. Learning Circles brings together marginalized members of the community who are participating in online study courses to provide peer support and help them navigate the digital world. Support from facilitators and peers is designed to motivate participants to further pursue online educational opportunities and improve their use of digital tools.
This project, in collaboration with UNCG’s department of communication studies, National Communication Association Center for Communication and Peer2Peer University, is designed to increase the library’s outreach to under-resourced community members and improve their digital skills. Participants will have a space to meet and access to the internet in order to take online courses and receive technical support.
***
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina has announced a $250,000 investment to expand water safety programs offered by the YMCA in 25 rural counties in North Carolina. The funding for 17 N.C. YMCA associations is part of an $8 million commitment to rural health initiatives statewide.
Local nonprofits to receive funds include: Alamance County Community YMCA, YMCA of Greensboro and YMCA of Northwest North Carolina.
For information, visit www.ncymcaalliance.org/news/blue-cross-nc-provides-250000-support-rural-ys-drowning-prevention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.