Activities

SFW hosted its 19th annual CreateAthon on Oct. 24-25. During the 24-hour pro bono marathon, SFW joined agencies across the United States to develop and deliver advertising, branding and marketing services for area nonprofits that have little or no marketing budget.

SFW helped 28 nonprofits, provided $225,750 in pro bono work, designed and wrote 46 different materials, and printed and folded approximately 40,000 materials.

Grants

Central Davidson High School junior Lucas Thompkins was recently awarded a $100 grant from the Davidson County Education Foundation to benefit Hospice of Davidson County. Thompkins worked with agency employees to research needed items for patients and family members of the Hospice Hinkle House which include natural soaps and body wash.

