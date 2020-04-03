Announcements
Dr. Imran P. Haque of Horizon Medical Network in High Point and his associates will provide the following services at no cost to the patient:
- Home visits for those 65 and older, disabled or handicapped patients.
- Provide food, household supplies and pharmacy visits to those who are unable to leave their home or have difficulty in locating needed items.
For information, call 336-355-6559.
***
Food Lion announced April 1 a $3.1 million donation, with the majority being earmarked to feed those who are in need and to help its neighbors who are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money will be designated to support the following:
- $500,000 donation to fund medical research at UNC Health: Scientists at UNC Health are working to develop treatments, protective vaccines and public health practices for COVID-19.
- An additional $1 million donation, which is equivalent to 10 million meals, for local communities through Food Lion’s hunger relief platform, Food Lion Feeds. The company announced a $600,000 donation, including $500,000, the equivalent of 5 million meals, to support local Feeding America affiliated food bank partners in Food Lion’s 10-state footprint, and $100,000 to Feeding America for its overall COVID-19 response efforts
. The additional funds will provide relief for those who may need more support during these unprecedented times such as children who need food because of school closures, seniors who are on limited incomes as well as our neighbors who are laid off from their jobs and just need a little help
- .
- Food Lion will also infuse $1 million into the Lion’s Pride Foundation, its associate emergency care fund to support associates whose families may be impacted by this crisis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.