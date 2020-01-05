Activities
Tanger Outlets Mebane donated $12,406.28 to Little Pink Houses of Hope (www.littlepink.org), which provides free weeklong vacations for breast cancer patients and their families. The nonprofit believes that a cancer diagnosis does not just affect the patient, but the entire family. Every retreat is designed to help families relax, reconnect and rejuvenate during the cancer journey.
The funds were raised throughout October as part of the 24th annual Tanger PINK Campaign. PINK cards were sold which provided discounts at participating retailers and this year, they hosted the inaugural TangerFit 5K with more than 300 participants.
The check presentation occurred Dec. 19 as part of Tanger Mebane’s Random Acts of Kindness for shoppers and nonprofits throughout the area.
Grants
The High Point Arts Council is accepting grant applications from nonprofits for Community Arts Projects that benefit members of the community.
Each year grassroots funds are allocated to the council on a per capita basis from the North Carolina Arts Council. Approximately $12,000 will be awarded this year.
Grant requests must not exceed $1,000, have to be matched dollar for dollar, and are to be spent on arts projects in the High Point area. Nonprofits that receive local government funding (city or county) are not eligible to apply. Deadline is Jan. 8.
For information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 22 or visit http://highpointarts.org/arts/grants/community-arts-projects.
In 2019, the foundation approved new grants in the amount of $914,200. In total, this year the Foundation distributed $1,646,107. Since inception, the Foundation has approved $9,873,315 to serve the Greater High Point community.
The Foundation for a Healthy High Point was established in 2013. The mission of the Foundation is to encourage, support, influence, and invest in efforts that improve health and wellness throughout the Greater High Point community, which includes High Point, Jamestown, Archdale and Trinity. For information, visit www.healthyhighpoint.org.Send Helping Hands items to people@greensboro.com.
