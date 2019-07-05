Grants
Lincoln Financial Foundation has donated $10,000 to A Simple Gesture. The nonprofit works to replenish local food banks and pantries every other month, all year long. These pantries include BackPack Beginnings, Out of the Garden Project, Jewish Family Services, West End Ministries and Open Door Ministries, as well as six other food pantries in Greensboro and High Point.
The nonprofit has partnered with Backpack Beginnings and Ready for School, Ready for Life to provide food to strategically located food pantries that serve pregnant women and children, ages 5 and younger.
For information about the nonprofit, visit www.asimplegesturegso.org.
Announcements
The Humane Society of the Piedmont needs about 4,000 pounds of dog and cat food each month to match the demand. According to the nonprofit, they are in “desperate” need of dry dog and cat food. They also need gently used towels and blankets.
The nonprofit is at 4527 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. For information, call 336-299-3060 or visit www.hspiedmont.org/wish-list-donations.