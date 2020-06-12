Announcements
Food Lion customers have the opportunity to make a difference in their neighbors’ lives by making a $5 donation to Feeding America and 30 of its member food banks located across Food Lion’s service area through the retailer’s new Summers Without Hunger campaign.
The campaign is supported by six suppliers to Food Lion — Campbell’s, Hormel, Kellogg’s, Pepsi Co., Seald Sweet and Tyson — who will each donate up to 250,000 units of product to help fight hunger in the areas Food Lion serves.
To participate, customers should take one of the backpack-shaped hangtags from the Summers Without Hunger display through June 30, and hand it to the cashier at checkout, or select the item while placing their home delivery or pickup order through Food Lion To Go at shop.foodlion.com.
Food Lion Feeds will then donate that $5 to the member food bank closest to that store and to Feeding America. Each $5 donation customers make in their local Food Lion store triggers a product donation from each of the participating vendors.
For information, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.
The High Point Community Foundation is allocating $200,000 for grants to the Heart of High Point Initiative Fund to help aide the 14 qualified member organizations.
The foundation’s Heart of High Point Initiative Fund grants money to those organizations where 50% of their budget is devoted to providing food, shelter, clothing and rehabilitation, or health services to individuals in the community.
The 14 nonprofits who are eligible to receive grants from the Heart of High Point initiative are: Community Clinic of High Point, Fairview Family Resource Center, Helping Hands, Open Door Ministries, Salvation Army Shelter, Ward Street Community Resources, West End Ministries/Leslie’s House, Triad Health Project, Alcohol & Drug Services, Caring Services, Naaman’s Recovery Village, Mental Health Associates of the Triad, The ARC of High Point and High Point Community Against Violence.
The streamlined granting process will be overseen by John Kennett, Heart of High Point chairman; Harvey Lowd, HPCF chairman; Mark Nelson, HPCF treasurer; and Karol Murks, HPCF, CFO.
Three Rivers Land Trust will receive support from the REI Co-op in the amount of $5,400 to assist with the development of a paddling access point on the Uwharrie River on N.C. 49 near Asheboro. TRLT acquired 27 acres on the Uwharrie River on N.C. 49 over two projects in 2018 and 2019.
The grant will assist with the development of a parking area on N.C. 49 that will allow paddlers to access the river to launch canoes and kayaks. This stretch of the Uwharrie River does not currently have any formal access, and N.C. 49 as a major highway does not offer the ability to park at the bridge and launch boats.
The Uwharrie River is also a popular fishing destination, known for being the easternmost location for smallmouth bass.
