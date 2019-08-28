Announcements
The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a cancer research charity, has announced that Pepsi Bottling Ventures, through its Jimmy V vending machines, has raised more than $70,000 for cancer research in the first two quarters of 2019, bringing the six-year total for the program to more than $500,000.
Since 2013, Pepsi Bottling Ventures has donated commissions from the sale of every drink purchased from Jimmy V vending machines to the V Foundation and has increased the number of Jimmy V machines every year since the partnership began. There are 1,260 dedicated Jimmy V vending machines in North and South Carolina. This number includes 158 new machines added since the beginning of 2019.
For information about the foundation or to make a donation, visit v.org.
Grants
Impact Alamance has distributed grants to the following community agencies through its Community Health Fund: Burlington Development Corporation, $50,000; Positive Attitude Youth Center, $25,000; Piedmont Health Services, $20,000; City of Burlington, $15,350; The Exchange Club’s Family Center, $10,000; Sustainable Alamance, $5,500; and Residential Treatment Services of Alamance, $5,000.
For information, visit www.impactalamance.com.
The Alamance County Children’s Dental Health Center received a $5,000 Smiles for Kids grant from the Delta Dental Foundation to purchase a portable X-ray. This will help patients who are too young or fearful to be in the X-ray room on their own.
The center offers a variety of oral health treatment to patients up to the age of 21.
The Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust recently awarded a $220,000 grant to the Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center Foundation to support the Family Connects Novant Health program. The trust has supported the program since its inception in 2016.
The FCNH program provides free postnatal nurse home visit services for mothers and babies from Forsyth County. Over the years, the program has provided support for thousands of mothers and babies and connected families to community resources.
