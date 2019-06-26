Activities
As part of their annual summer “Operation Fan” giveaway program, Senior Resources of Guilford County and The United Way of Greater High Point distributed 37 fans to local seniors in need at The Salvation Army of High Point.
Fans are still needed as the potential for extreme summer temperatures will continue to increase in the High Point area. Donors wishing to help their neighbors in need are encouraged to deliver new box fans or make a monetary donation to the United Way of Greater High Point at 815 Phillips Ave., High Point, NC 27262.
For information about securing a fan, call 336-884-6981.