Triad Financial Advisors recently donated 101 meals to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem and 74 meals to Cone Health Women’s and Children’s Center in Greensboro. The meals were designated for the neonatal intensive care unit staff at both hospitals.

TFA has a long-standing relationship with the March of Dimes which helped coordinate the donations. TFA is the current sponsor for the March for Babies and the Signature Chef Auction.

The meals were prepared by GIA, a Signature Chef participant.

StarPet, an Indorama Ventures company producing PET polymers in Asheboro, donated $2,500 to Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen in Asheboro and $2,000 to the Christians United Outreach Center in Asheboro.

The company also donated $5,000 to the North Ridge Church/Project 82 (foster children program).

ITG Brands donated $50,000 to United Way of Greater Greensboro to support those in the community who have been impacted by the coronavirus.

ITG Brands has previously supported relief efforts from a relief fund designated for natural disasters, such as hurricanes, tornadoes and earthquakes.

