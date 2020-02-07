Announcements
Green City Goods, a retail store focused on Earth-friendly and people-friendly clothing, locally designed and produced goods, and vintage clothes, has opened at 607 B S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Green City Goods has partnered with several local charities, such as the Kellin Foundation, Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, Haw River Assembly and Equality N.C., to raise awareness and funds.
The store hosts regular clean ups of the local watershed, the Haw River, and feeder creeks like Ryan and Buffalo Creek. It also produce goods for Equality N.C. and the MST and donates profits back to those organizations to support their missions.
For information, call 336-763-2003 or follow @greencitygoods on Instagram.
The Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardener program is offering four grants in the amount of $250 each to help with start-up expenses for new community gardens. Grant recipients will also be assigned a Master Gardener volunteer as a garden mentor.
The application form with information about the grants can be found at http://go.ncsu.edu/communitygardengrant. The application deadline is March 2. It requests a description of the project planned, project details, actions already taken toward realizing the project, a plan for going forward and a detailed account of how the money will be used.
Questions about the grant process may be directed by email to Deborah Pelli at d.hpelli@gmail.com.
A paper application can be requested by emailing lrallen@ncsu.edu or calling the N.C. Cooperative Extension office in Guilford County at 336-641-2400.
Grants
The National Endowment for the Humanities awarded a $21,694 grant to the High Point Museum. The museum will use the money to engage expert consultants in a review of the museum’s preservation environment.
The museum’s award is part of $29 million in grants to support 215 humanities projects across the country. The museum’s grant is one of 18 nationwide in the Sustaining Cultural Heritage Collections category.
Between October 2019 and January 2021, a conservator and a buildings specialist from the Image Permanence Institute at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., will monitor and analyze the performance of the HVAC systems in the museum’s storage and exhibit spaces. IPI has a track record of providing valuable recommendations for improved use of existing equipment, while also considering cost and long-term sustainability. The consultants will make two on-site visits to the museum at 1859 E. Lexington Ave., once at the beginning of the project and once at the end.
