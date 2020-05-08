Announcements
Organizations and residents in central North Carolina benefited from $929,912.72 in fraternal contributions from Modern Woodmen of America, its members and local community partnerships in 2019, according to recently released year-end results from the fraternal financial services organization.
These dollars support social, educational, volunteer and fundraising activities in the region.
The contribution includes $690,484.06 raised by local Modern Woodmen chapters and youth service clubs partnering with community groups. For qualifying events, Modern Woodmen’s home office matched up to $2,500 annually for each chapter and $500 for each youth club.
Recently, Modern Woodmen’s fraternal efforts have helped members and communities affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition to highlighting several member benefits that can offer support for those with financial, medical and other concerns related to COVID-19, Modern Woodmen has introduced a COVID-19 Relief Program for community organizations. The program provides member chapters and youth service clubs with funds to make a direct monetary donation to a local nonprofit or public organization. In total, up to $2.5 million is expected to be donated through this program.
Modern Woodmen members in the area are part of 35 chapters, 4 Summit chapters (for members age 55 and over) and 23 youth service clubs. These membership groups plan and participate in projects that support community needs. In 2019, local Modern Woodmen members spent a total of 6,897 hours volunteering in central North Carolina.
***
Bob Karney, a motorcycle accident attorney, donated $25,000 directly to biker families in need, The Karney Law Firm recently announced. More than 80 families received aid.
“It’s up to us, our biker community, to support each other until this difficult time passes,” stated Karney. He created an initiative called “Bulldog Backs Bikers” and offered financial assistance to motorcyclists in his community.
Requests were submitted by filling out a form on the website and donations were limited to $200 for individuals and $500 for families with children on a first come, first serve basis.
