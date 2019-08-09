Grants
The board of directors of the North Carolina Community Foundation recently allocated $250,000 in funding from the NCCF Disaster Relief Fund to support inclusive long-term disaster recovery in eastern North Carolina communities affected by Hurricane Florence.
The funding was recommended by NCCF’s statewide grants committee and will be administered through a partnership with the North Carolina Inclusive Disaster Recovery Network.
Announcements
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro has announced the 2019 Small Wonders scholarships for homeowners and their children seeking to continue their education.
Scholarship recipients are Po Rmah, $4,500 Leadership Award; Iymani Spruill, $2,500 Homeowner Legacy Award; and Sama Rmah and Brandon Slade, $500 (each) Integrity Grant.
Funding for these scholarships comes from a donor and special endowment fund. Recipients can apply the funds for workshops, courses or programs available through accredited institutions. Awards are not based on financial need.
Recipients must be a Habitat Greensboro homeowner, or a child or grandchild of the homeowner and a resident of Guilford County. Applicants need to complete a minimum of eight hours of “sweat equity” with Habitat and provide letters of recommendation and official transcripts.