The city of High Point is accepting proposals through Jan. 6 from nonprofits for programs and projects benefiting low- to moderate-income citizens to receive Community Development Block Grant funding beginning July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. To apply, visit the Community and Neighborhood Development Center at 201 Fourth St. in High Point.
Each year, the city uses a competitive application process to make a portion of its CDBG funds available to nonprofits in the form of public services grants. Funds must be used to conduct activities that improve the quality of life in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods. Public service programs and projects should be designed to provide supportive services for economically disadvantaged populations.
Organizations eligible to apply include nonprofits and churches. Faith-based organizations may not use CDBG funds to support inherently religious activities such as worship, religious instruction or proselytization. Applications for CDBG grant funding will be reviewed by the Citizens Advisory Council.
A workshop will be offered to provide information and guidance in completing the application. Potential applicants are encouraged to attend an information workshop to review the application guidelines and program requirements. The workshop will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Community and Neighborhood Development Center, 201 Fourth St., High Point.
Copies of the CDBG guidelines and application package will be available at the workshop. Also, applications will be available after the workshop on the city’s website, www.highpointnc.gov.
For information, call 336-883-3042.
