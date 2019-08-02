Grants
Carolina Farm Credit recently recognized the recipients of the 2018-2019 Corporate Mission Fund grants at a luncheon. The Carolina Farm Credit Corporate Mission Fund awarded $148,100 in grants and scholarships to 27 local nonprofits and 12 college students in 2018.
Local organizations receiving grants included:
- Glenola Sportsmen for Christ (Randolph County) — This organization hosts an annual Dreaming Big Disabled Deer hunt, which is supported 100% by donations. Grant funds will be used to supply meals and lodging for 60 disabled hunters to attend this event for three days and two nights.
- Western Alamance FFA (Alamance County) — Grant funds will be used to assist the FFA in constructing different garden beds that allows students to grow own vegetables at the school.
Carolina Farm Credit scholarships went to these N.C. A&T students: Kaitlyn E. Templeton, Josh Kerns, Cassidy Garwood and Chelsea Kiker. For more information about scholarships, visit carolinafarmcredit.com.
***
Two grants totaling more than $772,000 from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation (Blue Cross N.C. Foundation) will allow the Piedmont Triad Regional Council to fund programs that focus on improving health equity. These grants will enable the PTRC to serve as a hub for two efforts: a regional food system network and education and training about North Carolina Medicaid transformation.
The foundation has granted $634,500 for the council to implement a four-year plan that promotes a more inclusive, healthier and resilient food economy.
The foundation also joined the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust in co-funding the council’s statewide public educational efforts surrounding the Medicaid transformation. The $138,000 foundation grant adds to $302,500 from the trust announced April 22.
***
UNC-TV Public Media North Carolina will receive a $25,000 grant from the North Carolina Community Foundation, in partnership with the North Carolina Local News Lab Fund.
The grant was awarded as part of more than $300,000 provided to North Carolina organizations to support information and public engagement as communities recover from Hurricane Florence and prepare eastern North Carolina for a more resilient future. It also will be used to develop a series of short-form, multiplatform videos about storm preparedness. The funding will enable UNC-TV to produce short-form field reports after storms.
To see all the grants and awardees, visit www.nccommunityfoundation.org.