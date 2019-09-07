Activities
Tiger Kim’s World Class Tae Kwon Do recently hosted a Board-Break-A-Thon, Kicking for Miracles, to benefit local children’s hospitals.
Similar to a walk-a-thon, students collected individual and corporate sponsorships and then on May 4, concluded with a special program and celebration at Forsyth Country Day School. Students, their friends, families, corporate sponsors and guests were treated to special classes, demonstration team performances and the opportunity to help break 3,000 boards.
More than $39,000 was raised for Brenner Children’s Hospital and Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital.
With one in eight neighbors facing hunger across its 10-state footprint, Food Lion set out to help its neighbors by launching Food Lion Feeds, the company’s hunger relief initiative, in 2014. After committing to donate 500 million meals by the end of 2020, Food Lion recently announced that it has reached its goal more than 18 months early.
To achieve this accomplishment, the retailer worked with its national hunger relief partner, Feeding America, and the 30 Feeding America-affiliated food banks across Food Lion’s 10-state service territory to identify opportunities to help and feed their neighbors. Additionally, Food Lion Feeds has made significant capital campaign commitments to partner food banks to increase access to nutritious food and create life-changing programs, including Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in Charlotte ($1.5 million), Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC in Raleigh ($1.2 million), Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia, S.C. ($1 million), Feeding America Southwest Virginia in Roanoke, Va. ($350,000) and Lowcountry Food Bank in Charleston, S.C. ($300,000).
The Family Service of Greensboro Foundation and the Guild of Family Service of Greensboro held its 16th Annual Oyster Roast in support of Family Service of the Piedmont on May 3 in Irving Park. More than 1,000 guests attended the event, raising more than $340,000.
Presented by VF Corporation, the outdoor, casual event featured live music from Right to Party and oysters and a dinner buffet served by Pepper Moon Catering. The Pearls of the Oyster Roast pre-party, presented by Cone Health, celebrated top sponsors.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Greensboro programs of Family Service, such as the Clara House domestic violence shelter and Children’s Advocacy Center for abused children.
The event was made possible through the help of hundreds of volunteers, and was co-chaired by Beth Baker, Diane Conterno-Neese and Lex Kulman. The honorary chairwoman of the event was Missy Akin.
A raffle at the event included a $2,500 Ultimate Shopping Experience donated by Bassett Furniture and a $1,900 pair of Roberto Coin earrings donated by Fink’s Jewelers.
Announcements
The Out of the Garden Project is serving 400 more families in its Operation Backpack program and 30 percent more families at the Fresh Mobile Markets.
Many businesses and grocery stores donate thousands of pounds of food each week; it costs the nonprofit more than $2,000 a month in fuel and staff costs to pick up, transport and deliver the food to those who need it.
Unfortunately, spring is a time of lower donations.
To donate or volunteer, visit www.outofthegardenproject.org.
