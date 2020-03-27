The Helping Hands signature fundraiser, a barbecue originally set for Saturday, March 28, at the Millis Farm, has been canceled due to COVID-19.

A rescheduled date will be published and a mailer will go out to all of guest and donors when it is safe once again for community functions.

This event is the nonprofit's 25th anniversary celebration.

Helping Hands is non-profit charity that has been serving those in need in the greater High Point area since 1995.

For information, call 336-886-7696 or visit www.helpinghandshighpoint.com.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments