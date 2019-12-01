Helen Enoch Adamson celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, Nov. 30, with a reception in the early afternoon at St. Stephen United Church of Christ in Greensboro.

The Summerfield native is the oldest known graduate from Dudley High School and was married to David Adamson for 45 years.

She retired as a housekeeping supervisor from N.C. A&T.

She is the mother of four children: Lois Owens of Greensboro, the late Stephen Adamson of Greensboro, John Adamson of Winston-Salem and David Jerome of High Point.

She has 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great, great-grandchildren.

She volunteered in scouting for more than 50 years, enjoys making crafts and has never met a stranger. And though she has never driven a car, she can tell you how to go anywhere in Greensboro.

