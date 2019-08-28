The Heart of the Triad Choral Society's first rehearsal of the 2019/2020 season takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St. in Kernersville.
The choir, which rehearses from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at the church, presents concerts and performs for various events throughout the year.
All who love to sing are welcome to join; no previous musical knowledge is necessary.
Membership dues are $60 for one season (September-May) or $40 per semester (September-December, January-May).
Full time students are $30 for one season or $20 per semester.
Open sign-up ends Sept. 12.
For information, visit www.heartofthetriadmusic.com.
